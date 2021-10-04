BC health officials report over 1,980 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,986 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 189,680.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,986 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 326 individuals are currently hospitalized and 142 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 617 cases between Friday and Saturday, 707 between Saturday and Sunday, and 662 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 782 new cases, 2,333 total active cases

782 new cases, 2,333 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 226 new cases, 859 total active cases

226 new cases, 859 total active cases Interior Health: 414 new cases, 1,132 total active cases

414 new cases, 1,132 total active cases Northern Health: 346 new cases, 965 total active cases

346 new cases, 965 total active cases Island Health: 218 new cases, 640 total active cases

218 new cases, 640 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 57 total active cases

There have been 10 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,983 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, five were in Fraser Health, one was in Interior Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, and two were in Northern Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. From September 24 to 30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.5% of cases and from September 17 to 30, they accounted for 81.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 24 to 30) – Total 5,106

Not vaccinated: 3,303 (64.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 346 (6.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,457 (28.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 17 to 30) – Total 383

Not vaccinated: 272 (71%)

Partially vaccinated: 40 (10.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 71 (18.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 24 to 30)

Not vaccinated: 295.7

Partially vaccinated: 98.5

Fully vaccinated: 35.8

To date, 88.2% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 81.6% have received their second dose.

181,304 people who tested positive have now recovered.