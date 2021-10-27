BC health officials report over 600 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

BC health officials announced 609 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 203,582.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,748 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 422 individuals are currently in hospital, 157 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 257 new cases, 2,043 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 79 new cases, 676 total active cases

Interior Health: 92 new cases, 642 total active cases

Northern Health: 126 new cases, 804 total active cases

Island Health: 55 new cases, 524 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been six COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,137 deaths in BC. This includes five in Fraser Health and one in Northern Health.

From October 19 to 25, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1% of cases and from October 12 to 25, they accounted for 74.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 19 to 25) – Total 4,153



Not vaccinated: 2,377 (57.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 287 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,489 (35.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 12 to 25) – Total 449

Not vaccinated: 306 (68.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 30 (6.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 113 (25.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 19 to 25)

Not vaccinated: 293.1

Partially vaccinated: 92.3

Fully vaccinated: 34.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 12 to 25)

Not vaccinated: 55.8

Partially vaccinated: 13.2

Fully vaccinated: 2.5

To date, 89.7% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 84.7% have received their second dose.