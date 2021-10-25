BC health officials report over 1,600 COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,618 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 202,516.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,966 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 366 individuals are currently hospitalized and 149 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 613 cases between Friday and Saturday, 523 between Saturday and Sunday, and 476 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 699 new cases, 2,030 total active cases

699 new cases, 2,030 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 190 new cases, 619 total active cases

190 new cases, 619 total active cases Interior Health: 254 new cases, 665 total active cases

254 new cases, 665 total active cases Northern Health: 289 new cases, 1,042 total active cases

289 new cases, 1,042 total active cases Island Health: 186 new cases, 551 total active cases

186 new cases, 551 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 20 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,129 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, four were in Fraser Health, three were in Vancouver Coastal Health, six were in Interior Health, four were in Northern Health, and three were in Island Health.

To date, 89.4% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 83.9% have received their second dose.

A total of 193,325 people who tested positive have now recovered.

Health officials have not shared updated data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The latest information, dating back to Friday, October 22, can be found below.

From October 14 to 20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2% of cases and from October 7 to 20, they accounted for 77% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 14 to 20) – Total 4,480



Not vaccinated: 2,584 (57.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 338 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,558 (34.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 7 to 20) – Total 452

Not vaccinated: 322 (71.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 26 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 104 (23%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 14 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 311.3

Partially vaccinated: 99.5

Fully vaccinated: 36.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 7 to 20)