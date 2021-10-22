BC health officials report 649 new COVID-19 cases entering weekend

BC health officials announced 649 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 200,898.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,106 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 365 individuals are currently in hospital, 143 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 281 new cases, 2,051 total active cases

281 new cases, 2,051 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 61 new cases, 693 total active cases

61 new cases, 693 total active cases Interior Health: 88 new cases, 778 total active cases

88 new cases, 778 total active cases Northern Health: 130 new cases, 980 total active cases

130 new cases, 980 total active cases Island Health: 89 new cases, 545 total active cases

89 new cases, 545 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,109 deaths in BC. This includes two in Fraser Health, three in Vancouver Coastal Health, three in Interior Health, three in Northern Health, and two in Island Health.

From October 14 to 20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2% of cases and from October 7 to 20, they accounted for 77.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 14 to 20) – Total 4,480



Not vaccinated: 2,584 (57.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 338 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,558 (34.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 7 to 20) – Total 452

Not vaccinated: 322 (71.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 26 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 104 (23%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 14 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 311.3

Partially vaccinated: 99.5

Fully vaccinated: 36.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 7 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 55.7

Partially vaccinated: 11.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.3

To date, 89.4% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 83.9% have received their second dose.