BC health officials announce over 700 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 715 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 200,249.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,965 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 377 individuals are currently in hospital, 136 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 285 new cases, 1,971 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 60 new cases, 686 total active cases
- Interior Health: 137 new cases, 808 total active cases
- Northern Health: 172 new cases, 937 total active cases
- Island Health: 61 new cases, 504 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases
There have been four COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,096 deaths in BC. All of these deaths occurred in Northern Health.
From October 13 to 19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.4% of cases and from October 6 to 19, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (October 13 to 19) – Total 4,351
- Not vaccinated: 2,561 (58.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 325 (7.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,465 (33.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 6 to 19) – Total 445
- Not vaccinated: 314 (70.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 25 (5.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 106 (23.8%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 13 to 19)
- Not vaccinated: 308.7
- Partially vaccinated: 95.6
- Fully vaccinated: 34.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 6 to 19)
- Not vaccinated: 53.9
- Partially vaccinated: 11.0
- Fully vaccinated: 2.4
To date, 89.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 84.4% have received their second dose.