BC health officials announce over 700 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 715 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 200,249.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,965 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 377 individuals are currently in hospital, 136 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 285 new cases, 1,971 total active cases

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,096 deaths in BC. All of these deaths occurred in Northern Health.

From October 13 to 19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.4% of cases and from October 6 to 19, they accounted for 76.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 13 to 19) – Total 4,351



Not vaccinated: 2,561 (58.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 325 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,465 (33.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 6 to 19) – Total 445

Not vaccinated: 314 (70.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 25 (5.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 106 (23.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 13 to 19)

Not vaccinated: 308.7

Partially vaccinated: 95.6

Fully vaccinated: 34.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 6 to 19)

Not vaccinated: 53.9

Partially vaccinated: 11.0

Fully vaccinated: 2.4

To date, 89.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 84.4% have received their second dose.