BC health officials announce 560 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

BC health officials announced 560 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 198,838.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,913 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 382 individuals are currently in hospital, 146 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 208 new cases, 2,052 total active cases

208 new cases, 2,052 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 80 new cases, 717 total active cases

80 new cases, 717 total active cases Interior Health: 79 new cases, 772 total active cases

79 new cases, 772 total active cases Northern Health: 131 new cases, 797 total active cases

131 new cases, 797 total active cases Island Health: 61 new cases, 516 total active cases

61 new cases, 516 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, 59 total active cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,086 deaths in BC. This includes two in Fraser Health, two in Northern Health, and one in Island Health.

From October 11 to 17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.1% of cases, and from October 4 to 17, they accounted for 75.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 11 to 17) – Total 3,997



Not vaccinated: 2,407 (60.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 277 (6.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,313 (32.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 4 to 17) – Total 384

Not vaccinated: 268 (69.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (24.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 11 to 17)

Not vaccinated: 281.7

Partially vaccinated: 81.2

Fully vaccinated: 31.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 4 to 17)

Not vaccinated: 45.2

Partially vaccinated: 9.7

Fully vaccinated: 2.1

To date, 89.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 83.5% have received their second dose.