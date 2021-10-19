COVID-19 transmission trending downward in BC K-12 schools

Transmission of COVID-19 is beginning to take a downturn in BC schools, particularly in Interior and Northern Health.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided insight into COVID-19 transmission rates in schools across the province.

While COVID-19 transmission remains stable among kids aged 12 to 17, particularly with those who have been vaccinated, there has been a significant drop in transmission with those aged 8 to 11 in BC schools.

The report from BC health officials focused on transmission among those in K to 12 schools.

Cases are now trending downwards among the 5-8 age group, as well as those aged 9-11.

In students aged 8 to 11, the number of cases fell from 48 per 100,000 to 30 per 100,000.

Furthermore, no ICU admissions have taken place among school-aged children in the last week.

“We know there was a lot of anxiety going back into school this year, and it’s important for us to provide this information as best we can, so people know the situation that’s happening,” said Dr. Henry.

In late September, BC health officials announced there was a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections in students aged 5 to 11, which coincided with the first two weeks of the school year.

“The rates that we’re seeing right now of COVID-19 per 100,000 population is going up quite dramatically, particularly in those younger school-aged children who are not eligible for vaccination,” said Dr. Henry on September 28.