BC health officials announce 580 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

BC health officials announced 580 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 195,766.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,348 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 378 individuals are currently hospitalized, 153 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 246 new cases, 2,449 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 53 new cases, 708 total active cases

Interior Health: 104 new cases, 831 total active cases

Northern Health: 129 new cases, 677 total active cases

Island Health: 48 new cases, 625 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,042 deaths in BC. This includes one in Vancouver Coastal Health, five in Interior Health, one in Northern Health and two in Island Health.

From October 5 to 11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.0% of cases, and from September 28 to October 11, they accounted for 73.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 6 to 12) – Total 4,052



Not vaccinated: 2,441 (60.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 270 (6.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,341 (33.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 29 to October 12) – Total 456

Not vaccinated: 319 (70%)

Partially vaccinated: 23 (5%)

Fully vaccinated: 114 (25%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 6 to 12)

Not vaccinated: 267.3

Partially vaccinated: 76.6

Fully vaccinated: 32

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 29 to October 12)

Not vaccinated: 51.6

Partially vaccinated: 10.3

Fully vaccinated: 2.6

To date, 89% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 82.9% have received their second dose.

187,985 people who tested positive have now recovered.