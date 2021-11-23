BC reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,052 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 215,688..

There were 390 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 332 between Saturday and Sunday, and 330 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,132 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 337 individuals are currently hospitalized and 115 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 345 new cases, 1,485 total active cases

345 new cases, 1,485 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 125 new cases, 436 total active cases

125 new cases, 436 total active cases Interior Health: 227 new cases, 589 total active cases

227 new cases, 589 total active cases Northern Health: 196 new cases, 528 total active cases

196 new cases, 528 total active cases Island Health: 159 new cases, 436 total active cases

159 new cases, 436 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 0 total active cases

There have been 10 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,303 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, two were in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, four were in Northern Health, and two were in Island Health.

To date, 90.9% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.3% have received their second dose.

From November 12 to 18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.8% of cases and from November 5 to November 18, they accounted for 69.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 12 to 18) – Total 2,845



Not vaccinated: 1,580 (55.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 123 (4.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,142 (40.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 5 to 18) – Total 313

Not vaccinated: 191 (61.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (8.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 94 (30.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 12 to 18)

Not vaccinated: 209.7

Partially vaccinated: 50.9

Fully vaccinated: 25.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 5 to 18)