BC reports 14 COVID-related deaths, 274 new cases
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 274 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 351,415.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 405 (-14) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 58 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- Mask on, mask off: BC could see changes to public health orders on Thursday
- Daylight Saving: BC still one step back from no longer springing forward
- BC Transit bus route from Lougheed SkyTrain to Chilliwack launching this month
New cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 48 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 36 new cases
- Interior Health: 84 new cases
- Northern Health: 29 new cases
- Island Health: 77 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,929 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 15 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.7% (4,521,087) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,315,064) have received their second dose.
From March 1 to March 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7% of cases, and from February 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 1 to 7) – Total 2,306
- Not vaccinated: 374 (16.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 58 (2.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,874 (81.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 22 to March 7) – Total 398
- Not vaccinated: 100 (25.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 277 (69.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 1 to 7)
- Not vaccinated: 103.9
- Partially vaccinated: 35.7
- Fully vaccinated: 40.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 22 to March 7)
- Not vaccinated: 27
- Partially vaccinated: 19.6
- Fully vaccinated: 5.9