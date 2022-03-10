NewsCoronavirus

BC reports 14 COVID-related deaths, 274 new cases

Amir Ali
Amir Ali

Mar 10 2022, 12:30 am
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (BC Gov/Flickr).

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 274 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 351,415.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 405 (-14) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 58 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

  • Fraser Health: 48 new cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 36 new cases
  • Interior Health: 84 new cases
  • Northern Health: 29 new cases
  • Island Health: 77 new cases
  • Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,929 deaths in the province.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 15 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.7% (4,521,087) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,315,064) have received their second dose.

From March 1 to March 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7% of cases, and from February 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 1 to 7) – Total 2,306

  • Not vaccinated: 374 (16.2%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 58 (2.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,874 (81.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 22 to March 7) – Total 398

  • Not vaccinated: 100 (25.1%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.3%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 277 (69.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 1 to 7) 

  • Not vaccinated: 103.9
  • Partially vaccinated: 35.7
  • Fully vaccinated: 40.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 22 to March 7)

  • Not vaccinated: 27
  • Partially vaccinated: 19.6
  • Fully vaccinated: 5.9
