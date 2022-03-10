BC reports 14 COVID-related deaths, 274 new cases

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 274 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 351,415.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 405 (-14) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 58 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 48 new cases

48 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 36 new cases

36 new cases Interior Health: 84 new cases

84 new cases Northern Health: 29 new cases

29 new cases Island Health: 77 new cases

77 new cases Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,929 deaths in the province.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 15 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.7% (4,521,087) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,315,064) have received their second dose.

From March 1 to March 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7% of cases, and from February 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 1 to 7) – Total 2,306



Not vaccinated: 374 (16.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 58 (2.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,874 (81.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 22 to March 7) – Total 398



Not vaccinated: 100 (25.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 277 (69.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 1 to 7)

Not vaccinated: 103.9

Partially vaccinated: 35.7

Fully vaccinated: 40.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 22 to March 7)