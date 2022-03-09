BC reports under 300 new COVID-19 cases and one more death

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 254 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 351,141.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 419 (-30) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 63 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

A statement from the BC Ministry of Health states that due to a data reconciliation from the preliminary numbers reported yesterday, some jurisdictions are reporting no new cases today.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: N/A

N/A Vancouver Coastal Health: N/A

N/A Interior Health: 131 new cases

131 new cases Northern Health: 54 new cases

54 new cases Island Health: 69 new cases

69 new cases Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,915 deaths in the province.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 14 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.7% (4,520,355) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5% (4,312,590) have received their second dose.

The update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable today. The following information reflects yesterday’s data.

From February 25 to March 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.1% of cases, and from February 18 to March 3, they accounted for 31.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (February 25 to March 3) – Total 2,596



Not vaccinated: 419 (16.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 77 (3.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,100 (80.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 18 to March 3) – Total 427



Not vaccinated: 114 (26.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 291 (68.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 25 to March 3)

Not vaccinated: 111.1

Partially vaccinated: 47.3

Fully vaccinated: 46.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 18 to March 3)