OneCity party releases list of candidates to run in Vancouver municipal election

Vancouver’s OneCity party has announced it will field a combined total of 12 candidates to pursue seats in three elected bodies in the October 2022 municipal election.

The left-wing party announced it will field its two existing incumbents for re-election — City Councillor Christine Boyle and school board trustee Jennifer Reddy — in addition to its pursuit to secure additional seats.

OneCity has nominated four candidates for Vancouver City Council, with Boyle joined by Urban Native Youth Association president Matthew Norris, City of Vancouver transportation planner Iona Bonamis, and Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health economist Ian Cromwell.

For seats in the Vancouver Park Board, the party has nominated the City of Vancouver 2SLGBTQ+ Advisory Committee co-chair Serena Jackson, Squamish First Nation elected Councillor Tiyaltelut Kristen Rivers, and First Peoples Law lawyer Caitlin Stockwell.

In the bid to secure more trustee seats in the Vancouver School Board, Reddy will be accompanied by Vancouver Secondary Teachers Association former president Rory Brown, Vancouver Public Library former chair Kyla Epstein, Out In Schools Educational Director Gavin Somers, and Vancouver District Parent Advisory Executive Krista Sigurdson.

OneCity is the first major municipal party to release its list of candidates.

The party will not be fielding any mayoral candidate. Incumbent Kennedy Stewart will be vying to keep his mayoral seat against the NPA’s John Coupar, A Better City’s Ken Sim, and Progress Vancouver’s Mark Marissen.

“School Board is a top priority for us this election with crucial decisions coming up in the next term that will affect every Vancouverite,” said Reddy.

According to OneCity, it has more than tripled its membership since launching the nomination race and has doubled monthly donations in the past year. Over 80% of members participated in last week’s election, which was conducted using a proportional representation system. The party was formed in 2014 by former COPE party members.

The municipal election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.