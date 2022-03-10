BC reports under 400 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 336 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 351,751.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 388 (-17) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 52 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 65 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 49 new cases
- Interior Health: 115 new cases
- Northern Health: 54 new cases
- Island Health: 53 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,932 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 14 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.7% (4,521,678) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,316,745) have received their second dose.
From March 2 to March 8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of cases, and from February 23 to March 8, they accounted for 29% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 2 to March 8) – Total 2,108
- Not vaccinated: 330 (15.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 49 (2.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,729 (82%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 23 to March 8) – Total 386
- Not vaccinated: 91 (23.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 274 (71%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 2 to March 8)
- Not vaccinated: 90.9
- Partially vaccinated: 29.3
- Fully vaccinated: 37
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 23 to March 8)
- Not vaccinated: 25.1
- Partially vaccinated: 19.6
- Fully vaccinated: 5.8