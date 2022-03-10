BC reports under 400 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 336 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 351,751.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 388 (-17) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 52 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 65 new cases

65 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 49 new cases

49 new cases Interior Health: 115 new cases

115 new cases Northern Health: 54 new cases

54 new cases Island Health: 53 new cases

53 new cases Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,932 deaths in the province.

There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 14 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.7% (4,521,678) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,316,745) have received their second dose.

From March 2 to March 8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of cases, and from February 23 to March 8, they accounted for 29% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 2 to March 8) – Total 2,108



Not vaccinated: 330 (15.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 49 (2.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,729 (82%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 23 to March 8) – Total 386



Not vaccinated: 91 (23.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 274 (71%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 2 to March 8)

Not vaccinated: 90.9

Partially vaccinated: 29.3

Fully vaccinated: 37

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 23 to March 8)