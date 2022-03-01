Hospitalizations keep falling as BC reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 466 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 348,771.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 523 (-26) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 83 (-2) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 101 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 31 new cases
- Interior Health: 193 new cases
- Northern Health: 45 new cases
- Island Health: 95 new cases
- Outside of Canada: One new case
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, leaving a total of 2,873 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 28 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.6% (4,516,750) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% (4,300,859) have received their second dose.
From February 21 to 27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4% of cases, and from February 14 to 27, they accounted for 34.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 21 to 27) – Total 3,022
- Not vaccinated: 480 (15.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 105 (3.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,437 (80.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 14 to 27) – Total 438
- Not vaccinated: 132 (30.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 20 (4.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 286 (65.3%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 21 to 27)
- Not vaccinated: 115.0
- Partially vaccinated: 54.8
- Fully vaccinated: 53.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 14 to 27)
- Not vaccinated: 37.3
- Partially vaccinated: 18.3
- Fully vaccinated: 6.1