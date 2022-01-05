NewsCoronavirus

BC health officials announce nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases

Jan 5 2022, 10:52 pm
British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 3,798 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 270,508.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 29,967 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a new high for BC. Of the active cases, 317 individuals are currently hospitalized and 83 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 1,739 new cases, 13,920 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 840 new cases, 9,100 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 473 new cases, 2,563 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 179 new cases, 750 total active cases
  • Island Health: 566 new cases, 3,631 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: One new case, three total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving a total of 2,427 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 88.3% (4,402,649) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83% (4,138,255) have received their second dose.

From December 28 to January 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.2% of cases, and from December 21 to January 3, they accounted for 51.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 28 to January 3) – Total 22,600

  • Not vaccinated: 3,127 (13.8%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 542 (2.4%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 18,931 (83.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 21 to January 3) – Total 173

  • Not vaccinated: 84 (48.6%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 5 (2.8%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 84 (48.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 28 to January 3

  • Not vaccinated: 465.8
  • Partially vaccinated: 148.1
  • Fully vaccinated: 412.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 21 to January 3)

  • Not vaccinated: 19.6
  • Partially vaccinated: 4.3
  • Fully vaccinated: 1.8

