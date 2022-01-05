BC health officials announce nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 3,798 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 270,508.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 29,967 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a new high for BC. Of the active cases, 317 individuals are currently hospitalized and 83 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: