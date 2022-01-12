500 people now in hospital as BC reports over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 2,859 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 288,939.

BC health officials said that these numbers are provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 36,641 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, another new record for BC. Of the active cases, 500 (+31) individuals are currently hospitalized and 102 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: