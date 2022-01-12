500 people now in hospital as BC reports over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 2,859 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 288,939.
BC health officials said that these numbers are provisional due to a delayed data refresh and will be verified once confirmed.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 36,641 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, another new record for BC. Of the active cases, 500 (+31) individuals are currently hospitalized and 102 (+5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 982 new cases, 16,524 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 697 new cases, 10,102 total active cases
- Interior Health: 534 new cases, 4,628 total active cases
- Northern Health: 195 new cases, 1,139 total active cases
- Island Health: 451 new cases, 4,245 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, three total active cases
There have been six new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,455 deaths in the province.
To date, 88.9% (4,429,847) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2% (4,148,538) have received their second dose.
From January 4 to January 10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.1% of cases, and from December 28 to January 10, they accounted for 35.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 4 to January 10) – Total 18,737
- Not vaccinated: 3,162 (16.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 599 (3.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 14,976 (79.9%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 28 to January 10) – Total 615
- Not vaccinated: 194 (31.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 27 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 394 (64.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 4 to January 10)
- Not vaccinated: 468.5
- Partially vaccinated: 192.1
- Fully vaccinated: 324.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 28 to January 10)
- Not vaccinated: 47.2
- Partially vaccinated: 22.2
- Fully vaccinated: 8.5