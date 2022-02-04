NewsCoronavirus

BC reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Amir Ali
|
Feb 4 2022, 11:41 pm
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Gov BC/Flickr)

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,799 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 330,942.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 25,479 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 946 (-39) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 139 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 551 new cases, 9,987 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 294 new cases, 4,828 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 531 new cases, 7,976 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 191 new cases, 1,155 total active cases
  • Island Health: 232 new cases, 1,516 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases, 17 total active cases

There have been 19 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,675 deaths in the province.

There have been three new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 58 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90% (4,486,817) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.2% (4,199,246) have received their second dose.

From January 27 to February 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.9% of cases, and from January 20 to February 2, they accounted for 31.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 27 to February 2) – Total 10,410

  • Not vaccinated: 2,088 (20.1%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 499 (4.8%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 7,823 (75.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 20 to February 2) – Total 1,289

  • Not vaccinated: 339 (26.3%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 63 (4.9%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 887 (68.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 27 to February 2) 

  • Not vaccinated: 411.7
  • Partially vaccinated: 162.6
  • Fully vaccinated: 234.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 20 to February 2)

  • Not vaccinated: 88.2
  • Partially vaccinated: 49.6
  • Fully vaccinated: 19
