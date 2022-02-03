NewsCoronavirus

BC reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths

Feb 3 2022, 12:48 am
Province of BC/Flickr

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,776 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 327,625.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 25,959 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 988 (-47) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 136 (-3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 507 new cases, 10,360 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 248 new cases, 5,221 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 602 new cases, 7,664 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 197 new cases, 1,104 total active cases
  • Island Health: 222 new cases, 1,593 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases, 17 total active cases

There have been 18 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,463 deaths in the province.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 54 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90% (4,483,908) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.1% (4,191,488) have received their second dose.

From January 25 to 31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases, and from January 18 to 31, they accounted for 31.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 25 to 31) – Total 10,926

  • Not vaccinated: 2,225 (20.4%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 529 (4.8%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 8,172 (74.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 18 to 31) – Total 1,197

  • Not vaccinated: 320 (26.7%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 60 (5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 817 (68.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 25 to 31

  • Not vaccinated: 426.5
  • Partially vaccinated: 171.8
  • Fully vaccinated: 231.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 18 to 31)

  • Not vaccinated:81.1
  • Partially vaccinated: 48.9
  • Fully vaccinated: 17.5

 

