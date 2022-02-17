BC reports 750 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to fall
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 342,282.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 762 (-25) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 121 (-3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 167 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 93 new cases
- Interior Health: 277 new cases
- Northern Health: 108 new cases
- Island Health: 105 new cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases
There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,777 deaths in the province.
There has been no new healthcare facility outbreak, leaving a total of 36 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.4% (4,507,718) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.4% (4,256,399) have received their second dose.
From February 8 to 14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.8% of cases, and from February 1 to 14, they accounted for 32.1% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 8 to 14) – Total 6,435
- Not vaccinated: 1,207 (18.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 258 (4.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 4,970 (77.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 1 to 14) – Total 954
- Not vaccinated: 267 (28.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 39 (4.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 648 (67.9%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 8 to 14)
- Not vaccinated: 288.1
- Partially vaccinated: 97.1
- Fully vaccinated: 109.8
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 1 to 14)
- Not vaccinated: 72.1
- Partially vaccinated: 32.9
- Fully vaccinated: 13.8