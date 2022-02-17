BC reports 750 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to fall

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 342,282.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 762 (-25) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 121 (-3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: