BC reports 2,701 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 2,701 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 341,286.

There were 1,151 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 883 between Saturday and Sunday, and 667 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 803 (-43) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 119 (-17) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: