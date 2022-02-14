BC reports 2,701 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 2,701 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 341,286.
There were 1,151 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 883 between Saturday and Sunday, and 667 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 803 (-43) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 119 (-17) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 783 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 495 new cases
- Interior Health: 676 new cases
- Northern Health: 324 new cases
- Island Health: 423 new cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases
There have been 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,764 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 39 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.4% (4,506,205) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.3% (4,249,831) have received their second dose.
From February 4 to February 10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.8% of cases, and from January 28 to February 10, they accounted for 31.2% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 4 to February 10) – Total 7,784
- Not vaccinated: 1,506 (19.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 348 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 5,930 (76.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 28 to February 10) – Total 1,153
- Not vaccinated: 309 (26.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 793 (68.8%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 4 to February 10)
- Not vaccinated: 335.4
- Partially vaccinated: 117.9
- Fully vaccinated: 146.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 28 to February 10)
- Not vaccinated: 84.1
- Partially vaccinated: 41.7
- Fully vaccinated: 16.9