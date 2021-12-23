Another record high: BC announces over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row Thursday, with officials announcing 2,046 new cases.

The latest infections bring the total number of recorded cases in the province to 233,217.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 8,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 195 individuals are currently hospitalized and 75 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 741 new cases, 2,825 total active cases

741 new cases, 2,825 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 880 new cases, 3,729 total active cases

880 new cases, 3,729 total active cases Interior Health: 123 new cases, 699 total active cases

123 new cases, 699 total active cases Northern Health: 53 new cases, 217 total active cases

53 new cases, 217 total active cases Island Health: 248 new cases, 1,267 total active cases

248 new cases, 1,267 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, two total active cases

There have been 975 cases of the Omicron variant of concern confirmed in BC, broken down as follows:

Fraser Health: 221

Vancouver Coastal Health: 496

Interior Health: 19

Northern Health: four

Island Health: 235

There has also been one new death over the past 24 hours in Island Health, for a total of 2,410.

To date, 87.7% (4,372,428) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7% (4,124,437) have received their second dose.

From December 15 to 21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.8% of cases, and from December 8 to December 21, they accounted for 68.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 14 to 20) – Total 6,879



Not vaccinated: 1,620 (23.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 86 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 5,173 (75.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 7 to 20) – Total 175



Not vaccinated: 116 (66.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 4 (2.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 55 (31.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 14 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 238.2

Partially vaccinated: 41.8

Fully vaccinated: 113.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 7 to 20)

Not vaccinated: 27

Partially vaccinated: 3.1

Fully vaccinated: 1.2