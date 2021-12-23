Another record high: BC announces over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 infections for the third day in a row Thursday, with officials announcing 2,046 new cases.
The latest infections bring the total number of recorded cases in the province to 233,217.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 8,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 195 individuals are currently hospitalized and 75 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 741 new cases, 2,825 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 880 new cases, 3,729 total active cases
- Interior Health: 123 new cases, 699 total active cases
- Northern Health: 53 new cases, 217 total active cases
- Island Health: 248 new cases, 1,267 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: One new case, two total active cases
There have been 975 cases of the Omicron variant of concern confirmed in BC, broken down as follows:
- Fraser Health: 221
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 496
- Interior Health: 19
- Northern Health: four
- Island Health: 235
There has also been one new death over the past 24 hours in Island Health, for a total of 2,410.
To date, 87.7% (4,372,428) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7% (4,124,437) have received their second dose.
From December 15 to 21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.8% of cases, and from December 8 to December 21, they accounted for 68.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (December 14 to 20) – Total 6,879
- Not vaccinated: 1,620 (23.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 86 (1.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 5,173 (75.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 7 to 20) – Total 175
- Not vaccinated: 116 (66.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 4 (2.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 55 (31.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 14 to 20)
- Not vaccinated: 238.2
- Partially vaccinated: 41.8
- Fully vaccinated: 113.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 7 to 20)
- Not vaccinated: 27
- Partially vaccinated: 3.1
- Fully vaccinated: 1.2