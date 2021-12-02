BC health officials announce 375 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

BC health officials announced 375 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 218,801.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,936 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 301 individuals are currently in hospital, 98 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 98 new cases, 994 total active cases

98 new cases, 994 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 70 new cases, 476 total active cases

70 new cases, 476 total active cases Interior Health: 69 new cases, 537 total active cases

69 new cases, 537 total active cases Northern Health: 62 new cases, 360 total active cases

62 new cases, 360 total active cases Island Health: 76 new cases, 569 total active cases

76 new cases, 569 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, zero total active cases

There have been seven COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,340 deaths in BC.

To date, 84.8% (4,228,684) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7% (4,072,923) have received their second dose.

From November 23 to 29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.2% of cases, and from November 16 to 29, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 23 to 29) – Total 2,414



Not vaccinated: 1,310 (54.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 95 (3.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,009 (41.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 16 to 29) – Total 267



Not vaccinated: 171 (64%)

Partially vaccinated: 11 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 85 (31.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 23 to 29)

Not vaccinated: 180.6

Partially vaccinated: 43.6

Fully vaccinated: 22.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 16 to 29)