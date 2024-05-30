"Daily stomping": BC woman's life made living hell by condo neighbour

A BC condo owner’s life was made a living hell because of the way a former neighbour treated her, forcing the woman to take her issue to the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Parveen Dhillon brought a case against Troy Allan Hale, the owner of the neighbouring condo unit, and Jordana Isenberg, the woman who resided in it.

Among her claims, Dhillon said that Isenberg screamed obscenities, slammed doors, and watched her through a neighbouring window.

She asked the tribunal for $5,000 in damages.

In defence, both Isenberg and Hale said that Dhillon’s claims were exaggerated, but the tribunal thought otherwise, according to a publicly posted decision.

The tribunal immediately dismissed claims made against Hale because he wasn’t the one causing disturbances against Dhillon; however, it paid lots of attention to the allegations against Isenberg. Dhillon had witness statements to support her claims and evidence that she complained to the building’s strata.

Isenberg, on the other hand, did not submit any evidence.

Dhillon started moving her things into unit 401 in the condo building in August 2022 and began renovations that month. Dhillon claims that whenever she visited the unit, Isenberg waited in the hallway and screamed obscenities about various topics, like Dhillon’s balcony light shining into Isenberg’s unit 402, stalkers in the building, highway traffic noise and other issues.

The tribunal was told that behaviour continued until Isenberg was eventually evicted a year later.

Extensive evidence includes reports of Isenberg shouting at Dhillon from unit 402’s balcony or through the walls. Claims also included reports of Isenberg banging walls, slamming doors, and video recording Dhillon through her windows. Written complaints were consistent from September 2022 through August 2023.

A different resident from whom Dhillon provided witness statements suggested they experienced similar behaviour from Isenberg. That witness also heard daily stomping, wall-banging and loud profanity “at all hours of the day and night,” adding that they felt unsafe around Isenberg and that Isenberg interrupted their sleep nightly.

While Dhillon didn’t win her claim for $5,000, the tribunal did award her $2,500 in damages for nuisance, walking away with a total of $2,860.54 after tribunal fees were factored in.