BC Children's Hospital says it's not seeing a dramatic rise in admissions for COVID-19

BC Children’s Hospital says it’s not seeing the same rapid rise in child COVID-19 hospitalizations that other areas are experiencing during the Omicron wave, despite rumours to the contrary.

The hospital tweeted on Wednesday to address “misinformation” that child hospitalization rates were increasing.

“We are not currently seeing a dramatic change in hospitalization rates in children due to COVID-19,” it said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

BC’s most recent data for paediatric hospital admissions comes from a situation report for the week of December 19 to 25, 2021. There were 178 children aged 10 and under in the hospital with COVID-19 that week, as well as 139 patients aged 10 to 19.

That was up slightly from 172 admissions for children under 10 the week of December 5 to 11, and 170 admissions the week before that.

Data on COVID-19 hospital admissions by age more recent than December 25 has not yet been released.

Other paediatric hospitals in Canada and the US have seen an increase in admissions during the Omicron wave as the virus infects mostly unvaccinated kids.

In particular, the New York State Department of Health said in a January 7 situation report that hospitalizations for people under 18 had increased seven-fold from the month prior.