“Uncontrollable and violent” woman arrested at BC Women’s Hospital: VPD

A woman has been arrested in Vancouver in connection to an alarming incident Thursday at BC Women’s Hospital that prompted staff to “shelter in place.”

Vancouver police say they were called over reports of a woman armed with a knife threatening staff and patients around 10:30 am.

Police say the situation escalated to the point that staff reportedly barricaded themselves in the room with the babies as the suspect tried to break in. The 911 call taker could hear screaming in the background as staff called for help.

“The woman was in close proximity to staff, babies, and at least one other pregnant woman. The staff asked VPD officers to respond ‘ASAP,’ reporting that she was uncontrollable and violent, and had chased a doctor, who ran to a place of safety,” VPD said in a tweet.

When officers arrived, police say they were unable to get close enough to apprehend the suspect. Officers then deployed a beanbag shotgun, and the woman was arrested.

“A beanbag shotgun is a safer, effective tool that specially trained officers use when they encounter violent, non-compliant people. The impact is similar to a police baton strike,” police added.

The actions of our officers safely resolved a volatile and terrifying situation without injury to innocent people. The woman was arrested for possession of a weapon, assault, and breach of probation. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 23, 2022

There are no reports of any injuries.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, only that she has been arrested for possession of a weapon, assault, and breach of probation.

Vancouver police are set to release more details Friday afternoon.

This is the second incident in recent days at a Vancouver hospital. On September 19th, an Amber Alert was issued after a three-year-old boy was abducted from BC Children’s Hospital. He was found safe in Alberta several hours later.