News

Amber Alert issued for boy abducted from Vancouver hospital (PHOTOS)

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Sep 20 2022, 6:34 am
Amber Alert issued for boy abducted from Vancouver hospital (PHOTOS)

Vancouver Police have issued an Amber Alert after a child was abducted from BC Children’s Hospital on Oak Street.

The three-year-old child, named Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala, is described as two feet tall, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up, pants, and red shoes.

Vancouver amber alert child

/VPD

Police say the suspect is Jenny Chanthabouala,  described as an Asian female, long black dreadlock hair wearing black jacket, black toque, glasses, grey sweatpants, red/yellow/turquoise striped messenger bag, and brown ugg boots.

Vancouver amber alert child

She has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach.

The alert was sent late Monday night, around 11:20 pm, using the province’s emergency response system, Alert Ready. Many reported receiving the message on their TVs, radios, and a text message.

Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.