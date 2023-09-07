It’s a question that has likely crossed the minds of most individuals at some point in their lives: “What would you do if you won the lottery?”

Maybe you’d secure your dream home, embark on an extravagant getaway, or even alleviate lingering financial debts. The possibilities seem endless.

If you find yourself daydreaming about becoming a multi-millionaire, we’ve got good news: the BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery is back! Tickets are on sale now, and a lucky winner gets to choose one of ten fantastic Grand Prize dream packages, which include luxury homes across BC or $2.3 million in tax-free cash.

The “Dream Homes” are located in South Surrey (Ocean Park), Langley, and North Vancouver in the Lower Mainland — plus, there are two Vancouver home options, including a Grand Prize package that features two homes in one prize worth over $2.6 million. In the Okanagan, there are home options in Kelowna and Lake Country. And on Vancouver Island, there are home options in Sooke and Courtenay.

With this in mind, we took to the streets to ask Vancouverites what they’d do if they won $2.3 million in the Dream Lottery.

Amrita Robertson

Amrita Robertson is enjoying a quick coffee on her lunch break from work when we start chatting. Originally from London, she tells us she’s celebrating two years of living in Vancouver today and is feeling a little homesick. The prospect of winning $2.3 million right now, she says, gives her a lot to think about.

“My mum is not super well, so first I’d just make her life comfortable. Maybe take her on a trip… definitely some kind of travelling,” she says. “I’d really like to go to Bali — just somewhere relaxing like that would be fun. Or anywhere in Europe because I miss Europe.”

After that, she’d put some money towards a mortgage before treating herself to a little retail therapy with whatever was left over.

“Maybe even get some Prada sunglasses,” she laughs. Why not, eh?

Jarred Venn

Jarred Venn is currently a business student and he’s got some pretty big dreams. Winning $2.3 million, he says, would completely change his life.

“First I’d pay off some school fees,” he says. “Then, I’d help my mom out with some bills and maybe try to make an investment in a property.”

With the leftover money, Venn would love to give back to the community by donating money to a charity that helps children who are in need.

Beatrice Ferreiro

Beatrice Ferreiro is taking her two dogs for a walk around Yaletown when we approach her. After contemplating the question for a few seconds, she decides that winning the BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery would mean indulging in a little luxury and making her dream of buying a house by the beach come true.

“I’d spend like three years in the house relaxing and just thinking about how I’d like to spend the rest of the money. Then I’d travel a lot,” she says. “Holidays in the Caribbean, the Maldives, nice places like that with blue oceans.”

Sounds like paradise, if you ask us.

Himmatvir Tung

When Himmatvir Tung strolled past us, the first thing we noticed was his incredible fashion sense, so we just had to get his opinion.

“I’m not too exciting, I’d probably just invest it,” he says. “Honestly, I haven’t thought too much about my future. I’m kind of young, but I’m looking at maybe owning a firm in the future.”

He adds that housing is so expensive right now — winning $2.3 million could remove some of the stress surrounding this. Whatever the case, it would give him a lot to think about going forward. “I mean, who’s life wouldn’t it change? It’s huge.”

Beatriz Lourenco

Beatriz Lourenco is making her way back to her office after lunch when we stop her for a chat. Originally from Brazil, Beatriz tells us she loves living in Vancouver, and if she won the BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery, she’d 100% plan to stay here. Saving most of the money for her future would be her number one priority.

“I’d like to invest in more education,” she says. “Currently, I work as a data analyst, but I have a work permit, so I can’t study right now. I would love to do further education at some point.”

Fantasizing about how you’d spend your winnings? You know what they say — you have to be in it to win it! Taking part in Dream Lottery doesn’t just give you the chance to make your dreams come true, it also means you’re supporting an incredible cause.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only hospital of its kind in the province, tackling the most complex health challenges facing children and youth today. Proceeds from Dream Lottery support research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, helping experts at the hospital advance their quest to conquer childhood illnesses.

If you’re someone on the hunt for a home in Vancouver, you won’t want to miss out on the chance to win one of the stunning Vancouver homes up for grabs, such as the three-bed Coco Oakridge. This home is located in the newly designed and burgeoning Oakridge area of Vancouver, just blocks away from Queen Elizabeth Park.

This particular “Dream Home” package comes with gas and groceries for a year, as well as $50,000 worth of indoor and outdoor furniture and accessories.

Tickets for the 2023 Dream Lottery are on sale now until midnight, October 12, or until tickets sell out.

Early buyers will also be automatically entered to win Bonus prizes and the Early Bird

draws, with 51 draws and over $300,000 in prizes. The next Bonus deadlines are midnight on Friday, September 8, and midnight, on Friday, September 22, 2023. Good luck!