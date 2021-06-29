BC casinos and nightclubs getting ready to open their doors July 1

BC health officials unveiled today that the province is moving into Step 3 of the restart plan, allowing nightclubs and casinos to open their doors again as of July 1.

Casinos have been closed since March 2020, and nightclubs since September 2020.

Casinos

For casinos, while they’ll be ready to open their doors on Canada Day, it will be at a limited capacity with health protocols in place. This means that 50% of gaming stations will be permitted to be open.

Barriers and masks are recommended but not required.

“As gambling facilities across BC prepare to welcome guests back on July 1, the health and safety of our players, employees and communities are our top priority,” said Lynda Cavanaugh, interim president and CEO of BCLC in an email statement.

“Together with our casino service providers and thousands of industry employees, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to provide an exceptional entertainment experience for our players when they’re ready to return.”

BCLC also said they’ll have new table-game procedures, enhanced sanitation and mandatory face coverings.

Nightclubs

The situation at nightclubs is similar to casinos, but patrons will be slightly more limited.

For starters, you will be allowed to sit at a table of up to a group of 10 people maximum. Socializing between tables will not be permitted, and tables have to be two metres apart.

Probably most important for anyone looking forward to getting back to the club, dancing will still not be permitted, similar to bars and restaurants.