Cashier at Jim Pattison-owned BC grocery store accused of stealing $216K

Jim Pattison Ltd. is suing a cashier who worked for one of its BC grocery stores, accusing them of stealing more than $216,000 within three years.

The BC-based company claims Linda Elizabeth Nissen “fraudulently misappropriated” funds from the company, including bank deposits, cash, and lottery tickets, between 2019 and late September 2022.

The employee was fired in late September 2022.

“Nissen disguised this fraudulent misappropriation by intentionally and fraudulently altering the plaintiff’s accounting and banking records,” Jim Pattison Ltd. alleges in a Notice of Civil Claim filed with the BC Supreme Court.

Nissen worked as the head cashier at Jim Pattision’s Quality Foods store in Courtenay, on Vancouver Island.

According to Jim Pattison Ltd., Nissen used company money to purchase assets like real estate, “the details of which are unknown to the plaintiff, and the plaintiff seeks accounting and a tracing remedy in respect of such assets.”

Apart from the company money, Jim Pattison Ltd. alleges that Nissen owes $216,392.93 and that the company has sustained loss and expense in investigating the “theft and fraud.”

The relief Jim Pattison Ltd. seeks is as follows:

A judgment against Nissen in the amount of $216,392.93.

General, special and exemplary damages.

A garnishing order.

An order prohibiting Nissen from discarding or moving the funds or any assets.

The allegations have not been proven in court.