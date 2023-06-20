"People were screaming": Storm leaves BC camper with car damaged by tree (PHOTOS)

A camper from BC is struggling to find answers after a tree fell on his car and damaged it at a Squamish campground.

The camper in question reached out to Daily Hive and had quite the story to tell, and it sounded like a chaotic scene caused by a storm that impacted Squamish Valley Campground.

“People were screaming; everyone ran to the beach! It was tense!” they told Daily Hive.

Squamish Valley Campground is a private site on Squamish Valley Road, where the BC camper had his car damaged by a tree.

He believes the campground should be responsible for fixing the damage to his car as he thinks it was preventable. Even though the damage wasn’t significant, he thinks the campground should cover the cost of the repair.

Pictures and videos show the dent on the hood of his Jeep.

After the incident, he asked the managers on-site if they would pay, and they declined.

We asked if ICBC would cover the car damaged by the tree if the campground declined, but he thinks he’s out of luck as he only has basic coverage, which doesn’t include coverage for natural disasters.

He’s now waiting for an email from the campground about potentially covering the cost of the damage, and he won’t take any further action until he hears back.

We’ve contacted Squamish Valley Campground with some questions about their policies and will update this story accordingly.