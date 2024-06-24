BC rolling out promised boost to Family Benefit next month

Parents who receive the BC Family Benefit will see a little more cash in their accounts starting this summer after the province boosts the payment.

The bonus translates to a 25% increase in payments starting next month. It means families will receive $445 more than last year, on average.

“With global inflation and high interest rates driving up daily costs, we know families are being hit hard right now,” Premier David Eby said in a news release. “Getting a little extra money to families for the basics is one of the ways we’re helping people who are feeling squeezed right now.”

The benefit is paid out monthly to about 340,000 families with children in the province via direct deposit or cheques in the mail. Families should see their increased benefit amount starting with the mid-July payment.

With the new 25% boost, a single parent with one child could receive $2,688 annually, while a family of four could get up to $3,563 annually.

“We know people are feeling the effects of high prices and stretched budgets,” BC’s Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy said in a news release. “That’s why we’re increasing this year’s BC Family Benefit payments to help lighten the burden. I encourage people to file their taxes to ensure they’re receiving the supports they’re eligible for.”

BC announced it would be increasing the Family Benefit payment by 25% back in February when the government released its 2024 budget.

Curious what other cash the BC government is giving out this year? Check out our guide.