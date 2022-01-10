BC smashes previous active COVID-19 cases record
British Columbia health officials announced on Monday, January 10 that there have been 6,966 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past three days, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 283,841.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 34,551 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, breaking last week’s record.
Of the active cases, 431 individuals are currently hospitalized and 95 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 2,672 new cases, 15,491 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,067 new cases, 9,996 total active cases
- Interior Health: 1,393 new cases, 4,102 total active cases
- Northern Health: 584 new cases, 1,139 total active cases
- Island Health: 1,249 new cases, 3,821 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, two total active cases
According to the province, there have been seven new deaths reported in the past 72 hours, for a total of 2,446 COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia.
To date, 88.7% (4,423,328) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2% (4,145,023) have received their second dose.
From December 31 to January 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.8% of cases and from December 23 to January 5, they accounted for 38.8% of hospitalizations.
There are 43 care facilities with ongoing outbreaks.
Past week cases (December 31 to January 6) – Total 21,845
- Not vaccinated: 3,291 (15.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 598 (2.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 17,956 (82.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 24 to January 6) – Total 404
- Not vaccinated: 144 (35.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 247 (61.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 31 to January 6)
- Not vaccinated: 482.7
- Partially vaccinated: 201.8
- Fully vaccinated: 390.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 24 to January 6)
- Not vaccinated: 35.5
- Partially vaccinated: 10.2
- Fully vaccinated: 5.3