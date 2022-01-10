BC smashes previous active COVID-19 cases record

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday, January 10 that there have been 6,966 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past three days, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 283,841.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 34,551 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, breaking last week’s record.

Of the active cases, 431 individuals are currently hospitalized and 95 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 2,672 new cases, 15,491 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,067 new cases, 9,996 total active cases

Interior Health: 1,393 new cases, 4,102 total active cases

Northern Health: 584 new cases, 1,139 total active cases

Island Health: 1,249 new cases, 3,821 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, two total active cases

According to the province, there have been seven new deaths reported in the past 72 hours, for a total of 2,446 COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 88.7% (4,423,328) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2% (4,145,023) have received their second dose.

From December 31 to January 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.8% of cases and from December 23 to January 5, they accounted for 38.8% of hospitalizations.

There are 43 care facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

Past week cases (December 31 to January 6) – Total 21,845

Not vaccinated: 3,291 (15.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 598 (2.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 17,956 (82.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 24 to January 6) – Total 404

Not vaccinated: 144 (35.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 247 (61.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 31 to January 6)

Not vaccinated: 482.7

Partially vaccinated: 201.8

Fully vaccinated: 390.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 24 to January 6)

Not vaccinated: 35.5

Partially vaccinated: 10.2

Fully vaccinated: 5.3