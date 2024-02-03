NewsCrimeMoney

Home reno on the cheap? $30K worth of goods stolen from BC hardware stores

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Feb 3 2024, 9:27 pm
Home reno on the cheap? $30K worth of goods stolen from BC hardware stores
Nanaimo RCMP

The Nanaimo RCMP has released images of a man suspected of stealing over $30,000 worth of merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement.

According to police, the suspect is a “heavy-set Caucasian man, approximately 5’10” inches with dark receding hair and sporting a beard.”

The man allegedly stole goods from multiple Lowes Home Improvement stores around BC, including Nanaimo, Saanich and New Westminster, through theft and fraud.

Police report that he allegedly steals items while purchasing other items, then returns to the store shortly after and requests a refund for the items he purchased.

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking anyone with information on his identity to contact them on the non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
+ Crime
+ Money
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop