The Nanaimo RCMP has released images of a man suspected of stealing over $30,000 worth of merchandise from Lowes Home Improvement.

According to police, the suspect is a “heavy-set Caucasian man, approximately 5’10” inches with dark receding hair and sporting a beard.”

The man allegedly stole goods from multiple Lowes Home Improvement stores around BC, including Nanaimo, Saanich and New Westminster, through theft and fraud.

Police report that he allegedly steals items while purchasing other items, then returns to the store shortly after and requests a refund for the items he purchased.

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking anyone with information on his identity to contact them on the non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.