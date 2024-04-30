Heads up Vancouverites — you won’t have to leave the country to experience Italian living with this new master-planned community, set to bring la dolce vita right to Burnaby.

Boffo Developments introduces Bassano, a community of four Italian-inspired towers on the cusp of the beautiful Brentwood neighbourhood. The picturesque northern Italian town of Bassano del Grappa serves as the inspiration for Boffo in its largest and most anticipated development.

Bassano del Grappa, with its rich culture and centuries-old architectural feats, sits in the foothills of the Alps and represents Boffo’s Italian heritage. This refreshing village incorporates lush green spaces and strong family ties into its ethos and now, Burnaby residents can experience this Italian charm.

At its core, Bassano focuses on togetherness, discovery, and family as its main values. Its first 43-storey tower offers a boutique living experience with one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes across 318 units, ranging from 658 up to 2,144 square feet.

Returning to their roots in Burnaby, Bassano reflects Boffo’s strong family legacy with over 50 years of crafting timeless and purposeful homes. Phase one sees design collaboration from Arcadis Architects with interior design work by Trepp Design Inc.

Experience the Italian village

Aligning perfectly with Burnaby’s growing energy, Bassano provides a new-world charm within a village-living environment, all while prioritizing peaceful tranquillity for residents.

Walking into the hotel-style lobby is just the beginning of Bassano’s meaningful design that includes a work-share lounge, indoor/outdoor family lounge with catering kitchen, dining area, multi-purpose media room, games space, and children’s play areas.

The amenities are never-ending, including an expansive 23,000-square-foot outdoor park space with bocce court and dog run. On the second level you’ll find the health club with a fully equipped gym, yoga, and barre studio; plus an infrared sauna and steam room. Sip an espresso and take in the breathtaking views from the indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge on the 43rd floor. Che figata!

Like many Italian homes, Bassano has emphasized the functionality and livability of every unit, accommodating extra space. Whether you work at home or have young children, homeowners can appreciate Bassano’s thought and quality, including its larger-than-most condo layouts.

The beauty continues inside your home, with Italian-imported cabinetry, built-in wardrobe systems, Italian slab backsplashes, full-size Bertazonni appliances with 30” refrigerator and 30” gas cooktop in all homes — plus Gessi kitchen and bathroom fixtures also from Italy.

Homeowners can pick from either matte black or polished chrome fixtures, with either of the two colour schemes. Many homes feature stunning Italian-slab display walls with open and closed storage, and flexible options for dining tables and kitchen islands. Every home is equally functional and has something truly unique to offer.

Your emerging community

This walkable community within an urban environment promises connections to nature, amenities, and culture at every turn. To us, that’s incantevole.

The Market Cafe along Springer Avenue will provide daily essentials and ingredients so you can continue your Italian lifestyle right in your kitchen. Minutes away, the bubbling neighbourhood of Brentwood is home to many restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues. A four-minute walk to the Holdom SkyTrain and near immediate highway access means you can zip around town in no time.

Have we said enough? Are you dreaming of your Italian-inspired home right here in Burnaby? Register on the Bassano by Boffo website to stay up-to-date with important announcements and developments.