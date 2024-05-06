New parking restrictions in effect at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby

Starting this month, new parking restrictions are in effect at Barnet Marine Park to increase turnover and reduce congestion at the popular waterfront destination.

The restrictions began last week and will run until September 30, 2024, on a seasonal basis, with the restrictions specifically in place for Saturdays, Sundays, and statutory holidays only.

Barnet Marine Park is situated on the northernmost edge of Burnaby — located at the northern base of Burnaby Mountain, featuring trails at the water’s edge and beach areas, large open green spaces, and panoramic views of Burrard Inlet, Indian Arm, and the North Shore mountains. It is accessible from Barnet Highway.

New parking time limits have been created for some of the parking lots that serve the park.

There is now a two-hour parking limit for the 14 stalls of the Texaco Drive parking lot and a four-hour parking limit for the 129 stalls of the Takeda Drive parking lot east.

But there are no time limits for the 175 stalls of Takeda Drive parking lot west and the 154 stalls of Mountain Air Bike Skills Course.

City staff previously stated traffic congestion inside these parking lots is an issue during peak times, and vehicle queuing is also known to extend onto Barnet Road. In fact, according to the municipal government, the parking lots can reach full capacity at 11 am on peak days, and City crews and Burnaby RCMP are often deployed to assist with traffic management.

As many as 1,900 people visit the park daily during the peak periods in the summer season. As there are limited public transit options in the highly secluded area, most visitors arrive by vehicle, with as many as 1,000 vehicles per day accessing the various parking facilities.

Before choosing this system of enacting parking time limits for some of the parking lots, the municipal government considered a range of new restrictions, including the possibility of implementing a new pay parking system or a free pre-registered parking system.