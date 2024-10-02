Canadian students are going to love this wicked meal deal from BarBurrito 

It’s always a little bit tricky to get in the swing of things when it comes to back-to-school season. That’s especially true for students who are often busy studying but still want to eat healthy and stay on budget.

Sound like a dream? Well, we found this deal from BarBurrito, and it’s going to become a reality.

Students can now sink their teeth into the new BBOX deal at BarBurrito locations in Canada. This is a complete meal with a small burrito (or bowl), extreme fries, and extreme chips for unbeatable value at just $13.99.

You don’t have to skip out on flavour or pull out the big bucks for this offer, because the BBOX is crafted to deliver on both taste and economical value — and that’s a win-win!

A bigger discount on each flavour of the day

Made with BarBurrito’s signature bold flavours, the deal gets even more wicked with the featured flavour of the day. This means every day of the week has a different BBOX flavour with a special discounted price of $11.99.

We’re talking:

Sun: Jerk Chicken

Mon: Ground Beef

Tue: Crunchy Chicken

Wed: Pulled Pork

Thu: Spicy Chicken

Fri: Crunchy Fish

Sat: Mild Chicken

With fresh ingredients, a variety of flavours, attractive pricing, and a satisfying taste, the BBOX has it all for a casual meal.

Available now at BarBurrito locations across the nation, the BBOX is your new bestie whether you’re cramming for exams, writing papers, or just in the mood for some seriously flavourful bites.

Visit your local BarBurrito location to get your hands on the BBOX offer or order online for pick-up or delivery.