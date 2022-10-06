NewsPoliticsWorld News

A country in Europe is "banning" inflation and people have thoughts

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Oct 6 2022, 4:32 pm
President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko speaks to people. (exsilentroot/Shutterstock)

A country in eastern Europe has announced its way of tackling ballooning inflation — by banning prices from rising.

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said on Thursday that he was placing a ban on consumer price rises in response to high inflation across the economy.

The ban would be in effect immediately, with Lukashenko saying that any price increase would be “prohibited,” Reuters reported him saying via the state-run news agency, Belta.

The move by Lukashenko has created a flurry of memes and comments questioning the tactic and its effectiveness.

More than 9.4 million people live in Belarus, with Lukashenko ruling in the country since 1994.

