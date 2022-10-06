A country in Europe is "banning" inflation and people have thoughts

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko speaks to people. (exsilentroot/Shutterstock)

A country in eastern Europe has announced its way of tackling ballooning inflation — by banning prices from rising.

The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said on Thursday that he was placing a ban on consumer price rises in response to high inflation across the economy.

Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko has found a novel way to fight inflation: ban prices from rising pic.twitter.com/n33vLdxklh — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 6, 2022

The ban would be in effect immediately, with Lukashenko saying that any price increase would be “prohibited,” Reuters reported him saying via the state-run news agency, Belta.

The move by Lukashenko has created a flurry of memes and comments questioning the tactic and its effectiveness.

“From October 6, all price increases are forbidden. Forbidden!” pic.twitter.com/TG4Z12NU62 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) October 6, 2022

Problem solved. Next step prohibit homelessness as people must buy homes to notbe homeless pic.twitter.com/ozw7tnjBC5 — Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@Xy5Z89) October 6, 2022

And the Nobel price for economics goes to… — 60° North 🌻🏞️ – 🇺🇦 (@holminjone) October 6, 2022

I lived in Belarus. He also said that the COVID does not exist, because you don’t see it 😅 — Fred Dubsky (@Fredd76192022) October 6, 2022

And just like that he solved the inflation problem forever and ever – and all the people on the land lived happily ever after — Pocket Lettuce (@PocketLettuce) October 6, 2022

It’s gonna be a harsh, hungry winter for Belarussians. — Anita Pavoni 🇪🇺 (@AnitaPavoni) October 6, 2022

More than 9.4 million people live in Belarus, with Lukashenko ruling in the country since 1994.