Banff Avenue's pedestrian zone moves along

After delays, discussions, and a hurdle from Parks Canada, Banff Town Council has voted to establish a permanent pedestrian zone starting this summer.

The dedicated space will be set up along Banff Avenue, from May long weekend until Thanksgiving weekend — and will be implemented annually during that same time period moving forward.

Banff Council also intends to establish patios within the pedestrian zone this year, but Parks Canada — which has authority over all land use and planning decisions in the national park townsite — was concerned regarding the commercialization of the space.

That concern led to a delay of the vote after superintendent Salman Rasheed sent a letter to the town’s council where he expressed those concerns and asked to meet before a final decision was made.

In the letter, sent hours before the January 10 meeting, he wrote that the proposed ongoing commercial use of public space — for example, restaurant patios — is contrary to the laws that are in place to make sure Banff is protected.

The Town of Banff is a Parks Canada-regulated area.

“Parks Canada’s main concern is the proposed expansion of commercial restaurants onto public sidewalks and roads, and is not suggesting a ban on all commercial use in national parks,” the agency wrote in a statement.

“To be clear, Parks Canada supports the proposed Banff Avenue pedestrian zone initiative and pedestrian-friendly initiatives within the Town of Banff, Banff National Park, and parks and sites across Canada.”

Further delays to establishing the zone were also shot down after Councillor Hugh Pettigrew, citing budget concerns, made an amendment to the initial motion to establish the zone one year later in 2025.