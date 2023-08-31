"Chaotic commute": Prepare for back-to-school traffic next week

With September right around the corner, drivers in BC are being asked to prepare for heavier traffic on the roads as folks return to the office and the classroom.

According to the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), the first few weeks of September after a summer of lighter traffic have BC drivers bracing for a “chaotic commute.”

BCAA’s new survey shows that more drivers are planning to be on the road in September with “35% saying they will be working in the office more frequently than they did a year ago,” said BCAA. “This is expected to add extra volume to what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year on the roads.”

BCAA’s Director of Community Engagement Shawn Pettipas said in a release that “after a relatively quiet summer with plenty of vacation time, everyone’s a bit rusty…It’s a shock to the system heading back to the regular routine after the summer and no one is their best driving selves at the beginning of September.”

Not being your “best driving self” can lead to unsafe conditions. High traffic volumes, distracted drivers, and mounting frustration on the road can “be the recipe for dangerous situations – especially around busy school zones,” said BCAA.

According to the BCAA survey, 76% of respondents don’t feel equipped to prepare for their commute. “I understand that people feel powerless, but there are things that every driver can do before and during their commute to minimize stress and have a smoother trip,” said Pettipas.

How to prepare for back-to-school traffic

Avoid rushing by planning the night before Plan your route, and an alternative, and follow traffic news Carpool Know where to park Take public transit

What will you do to calm a chaotic commute this September?