A&W is offering buy-one-get-one-free burgers for Family Day

Feb 14 2024, 5:00 pm
Is there a better way to celebrate Family Day with the ones you love than getting some free burgers? We think not.

A&W certainly agrees, as on Monday, February 19, the fast-food chain is offering buy-one-get-one-free Mama Burgers to its customers.

To revel in the free burger goodness, all you need to do is download the A&W mobile app, create an account and head to the offers section to redeem the promo.

Whether you choose to indulge in your two burgers alone dining in or take your order home to enjoy with the family is up to you!

That’s not all either, as A&W is actually holding a bunch of offers from February 19 through 25:

  • Monday, February 19: BOGO Mama Burger
  • Tuesday, February 20: Free Teen Burger with purchase
  • Wednesday, February 21: Free Onion Rings with purchase
  • Thursday, February 22: Free Mama Burger with purchase
  • Friday, February 23: Free Fries with purchase
  • Saturday, February 24: Free Root Beer with purchase
  • Sunday, February 25: BOGO Strawberry Smoothie

It’s a good week for free A&W food, that’s for sure!

