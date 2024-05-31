Canada, mark your calendars! World Environment Day is on June 5, and to celebrate, A&W is giving away free reusable cups all day.

Presented in partnership with Coca-Cola, this event will start bright and early at 6 am at A&W restaurants across the country. All you have to do is purchase any beverage at a regular price, whether it’s your morning coffee or a root beer afternoon treat, and you’ll receive a free A&W One Cup.

The A&W One Cup works for both hot and cold beverages and was introduced in 2023, making A&W the first QSR brand to launch a nationwide exchangeable cup program. The idea is that guests will bring their One Cup on their next visit to A&W, where A&W staff will clean and sanitize their cup and return the drink in a freshly cleaned One Cup. Guests who participate receive a 20-cent discount on their next beverage as well.

Since launching the program not even a year ago, A&W has prevented over 180,000 cups from ending up in landfills, and with your free One Cup, you can contribute to raising that number!

Hurry to your local A&W restaurant on Wednesday, June 5th, as only the first 72 guests per restaurant are guaranteed an A&W One Cup with the purchase of a regular-priced beverage. This offer is valid starting at 6 am local time. One cup per guest, while supplies last.

As the old saying goes, the early bird gets the One Cup, so be sure you don’t miss out on this great initiative.

A&W Free One Cup Day

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Where: All A&W locations across Canada

Time: 6 am onward, while supplies last

Cost: Free One Cup with any beverage purchase