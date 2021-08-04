A&W Canada introduces new Beyond Meat Nuggets to its menu

A&W Canada is expanding its lineup of Beyond Meat products. Its menu just got a new bit-sized plant-based product.

The fast-food joint is introducing Beyond Meat nuggets to its menu, alongside its Beyond Meat burger.

Not only does this new addition tap “into the growing consumer demand in Canada” for its chicken items but also offering more plant-based protein options.

The new item uses only plant-based ingredients and offers 16 grams of plant-based proteins per serving.

The Nuggets will be available as a six or 10-piece order and an option for the A&W Kids’ Pack.

The Beyond Meat Nuggets are set to launch at A&W Canada locations starting August 9 for a limited time only.