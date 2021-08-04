FoodFood News

A&W Canada introduces new Beyond Meat Nuggets to its menu

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Aug 4 2021
A&W Canada is expanding its lineup of Beyond Meat products. Its menu just got a new bit-sized plant-based product.

The fast-food joint is introducing Beyond Meat nuggets to its menu, alongside its Beyond Meat burger.

beyond meat

A&W Canada

Not only does this new addition tap “into the growing consumer demand in Canada” for its chicken items but also offering more plant-based protein options.

The new item uses only plant-based ingredients and offers 16 grams of plant-based proteins per serving.

The Nuggets will be available as a six or 10-piece order and an option for the A&W Kids’ Pack.

The Beyond Meat Nuggets are set to launch at A&W Canada locations starting August 9 for a limited time only.

