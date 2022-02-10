FoodFood News

A&W Canada to drop its first fully plant-based burger this month

|
Feb 10 2022, 3:44 pm
A&W Canada
This month, A&W Canada and Beyond Meat are bringing their first fully plant-based burger to the fast-food chain’s menu.

Starting on February 14, guests can munch on a Jalapeño Lime Beyond Meat Burger, adding some spice to their Valentine’s Day plans.

The new combination is made on a seven-grain bun with tomato, lettuce, red onion, a Beyond Meat patty, and spicy, tangy jalapeño lime plant-based aioli.

To add more heat to your day, customers will also be able to jump on a two-for-one deal when ordering the new burg’ at any participating A&W location. Talk about a date night!

This exclusive item is available until March 20.

