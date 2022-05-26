Colorado Avalanche fans came out in droves to support forward Nazem Kadri on Wednesday night.

Kadri had been the target of racist attacks throughout the NHL playoffs, which escalated following an inadvertent collision with St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington that has forced the Blues goaltender out of the lineup.

Kadri’s wife Ashley shared several of the messages via social media earlier this week.

In response, Avalanche fan Adrienne (@guffychan on Twitter) printed out 300 “Stand with Naz” signs displayed during warmup and throughout the game.

The loss hurts but tonight was about @43_Kadri and #StandWithNaz – thank you @Avalanche faithful for showing up and giving Naz all the love 💓 #GoAvsGo #FindAWay pic.twitter.com/Syfo8FuZic — 🏒 adrienne – #StandWithNaz 🏒 (@guffychan) May 26, 2022

“It’s hurtful. I know a lot of people don’t have to deal with that, and they might not understand what it feels like, but people are trying, which I appreciate. At the end of the day, I’m a good hockey player and I just try to provide for my team and try to put all that aside,” Kadri had said earlier in the series.

“Tonight was bigger than hockey,” Ashley shared via their cat Jazzy’s account following Game 5. “Thank you to each and every one of you for your kind DMs, for showing up with signs, and all your donations to the Nazem Kadri Foundation. I am sorry I can’t respond to everyone but know that we read all your messages. Avalanche fans, you are so special to us. Let’s all continue to make hockey for everyone and always choose love over hate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazzy Kadri (@jazzykadri)

Other fans stepped up to show support from afar.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche fans in attendance were loudly cheering “Kadri” throughout the contest.

Ball Arena chanting Kadri's name during the commercial break pic.twitter.com/FfE0ZrwCqP — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) May 26, 2022

Colorado fell 5-4 in overtime on the night, with Kadri’s former Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Tyler Bozak scoring the game-winning goal.

“You guys are special for real,” Kadri shared in an Instagram story thanking fans. “Time to bounce back.”

The series shifts to St. Louis on Friday night for Game 6, with the Avalanche leading 3-2.