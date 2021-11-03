NewsPets & AnimalsCanada

Amanda Wawryk
Nov 3 2021, 12:00 am
Asian giant hornet has been found in BC, near US border
Washington State Department of Agriculture

The Washington Department of Agriculture says authorities in BC have found an Asian giant hornet.

It was found somewhere near the Canada/US border in a Japanese beetle trap, close to where nests were eradicated in Washington State.

In a tweet, the department says it was somewhat close to where the nests were found in the US.

Officials on both sides of the border will now be working together to learn more about where the hornet came from.

Several nests were found in Washington State this summer.

Daily Hive has reached out to the BC Ministry of Agriculture for more details.

