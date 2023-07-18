Soccer fans across Canada now have the opportunity to enhance their game day with a new, crisp, and refreshing beverage — Asahi Super Dry. The iconic Japanese beer will be available for fans to sip at BC Place, thanks to the launch of an official partnership agreement with Asahi Super Dry, Major League Soccer (MLS) Canada and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Asahi Super Dry is committed to integrating its brand and product into the global soccer landscape through various sponsorships, including City Football Group and its clubs, Manchester City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Sichuan.

The brand is thrilled to be expanding its strong roster to Vancouver through its official partnership with the Vancouver Whitecaps, which brings Asahi Super Dry to the game.

“With the growth of MLS and the success at the national level of our men’s and women’s teams, there has never been a better time for soccer in our country,” says General Manager of MLS Canada, Diego Moratorio, in a press release. “MLS is thrilled to partner with Asahi Super Dry and together, build deeper relationships with our diverse and passionate fanbase.”

Through the official Whitecaps partnership, BC Place, one of the largest and most technologically-advanced stadiums in North America and home to the Whitecaps, has launched the newly-branded Asahi Super Dry Landing, where guests can enjoy the game from the best vantage point in the stadium.

Spacious, exclusive, and ideal for kicking back and watching the game, the Asahi Super Dry Landing is perfectly set up with everything you need to enjoy home games this coming season. Positioned right behind the home and away benches, it puts you right in the middle of the action. Two fully-stocked bars will be pouring Asahi Super Dry on draft, and an innovative Asahi Super Dry Auto-Pour machine will allow fans to enjoy the beer in a unique and interactive way.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Major League Soccer and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, a league and team that shares our passion for delivering a premium experience to fans,” says General Manager of Asahi Canada, Keith Fawcett.

With such diversity in the city of Vancouver and within soccer as a sport, the Asahi Super Dry and Vancouver Whitecaps partnership announcement only strengthens the message that everyone is welcome to enjoy and cheer on their favourite soccer teams no matter their background.

“Soccer is a beloved sport in Canada, and this partnership provides us with the incredible opportunity to tap into the excitement of the game and connect with fans from across the country in a meaningful way while bringing our premium beer including our newly launched 0.0% to the forefront of the sport.”

Tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now, so head to Whitecaps FC’s website to secure your next home game and take advantage of the Asahi Super Dry Landing today.