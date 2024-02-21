All eyes were on Arshdeep Bains, as the 23-year-old from Surrey made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

It goes without saying that it was a moment he’ll never forget, as Bains became just the fourth Punjabi player ever to suit up for an NHL game.

His father Kuldip won’t likely forget it anytime soon, either.

Watching from a private suite at Ball Arena in Denver as part of the Canucks’ mentors trip, papa Bains watched his son realize his NHL dream.

“My dad was here, so that just means the world to me,” Arshdeep told reporters post-game.

“He was a little emotional. A little bit of water in his eyes,” Bains said when asked what his father told him prior to puck drop. “That’s every kid’s dream, I think, to make their dad proud.”

“He’s kind of like me, a little bit mellow. He was really happy tonight.”

Vancouver’s South Asian community was also beaming with pride watching Bains take to NHL ice for the first time.

Arshdeep Bains bows, touches the ground and then his heart, paying respect to God before coming onto the ice in what's referred to in the Sikh faith as a 'Matha Tek'. 🙏 Good eye @ryanpuri21 #Canucks #Waheguru https://t.co/pAVVDChlkC — Dr. Dangles (@DrDangles87) February 21, 2024

Arshdeep Bains living the dream I've dreamt of since I was a little kid, super proud to see someone just like me making the NHL. 😭 #Canucks — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) February 21, 2024

Proud Punjabi moment right here. The touching of the ground is the ultimate show of respect in our Punjabi culture 🙏🏽 https://t.co/n0jjUjIW6D — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 21, 2024

“It was really special. I almost kind of forgot to hit the pucks on the ice when I went out there,” Bains said of his solo rookie lap during warmup. “I was just in awe of being out there. So it was really special.”

Bains saw 13:21 of ice time, more than three other Canucks forwards, which is a good indicator that head coach Rick Tocchet had confidence in the rookie. While he didn’t score, Bains also didn’t look out of place.

“First stepping out there, it feels like a dream… it was really cool.”

"He was a little emotional. A little bit of water in his eyes. That's every kids dream to make their dad proud." 🗣 Arshdeep Bains speaks on father following his NHL debut in Colorado.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/fDMuNYpFI6 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2024