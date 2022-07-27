NewsCrime

Two arrested and charged in murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik

Jul 27 2022, 5:37 pm
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that it has obtained charges of first-degree murder from the BC Prosecution Service against two suspects in connection with the shooting of 75-year-old Ripudaman Singh Malik.

IHIT states that 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez have been arrested and charged.

Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing case in 2005, was shot dead on July 14 near 82nd Avenue and 128th Street just before 9:30 am.

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, IHIT said that when first responders arrived, they found Malik suffering from gunshot wounds. Although life-saving interventions were attempted, Malik died at the scene.

“This case was complex with its own unique challenges,” said Superintendent Mandeep Mookerin a statement.

“Our IHIT investigators and partners prevailed because of the dedication and expertise that each investigator brings as part of the integration and partnership.”

The murder of Malik was a controversial subject for the Indo-Canadian community as his controversial past has been a divisive subject.

In recent years, Malik was known as a prominent businessman in the community.

“We understand this is a high-profile, international story. However, we urge not to speculate as to the motive as our homicide investigators will be following the evidence,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee said following the shooting.

With files from Nikitha Martins

