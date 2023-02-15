Suspect in North Vancouver dog-walker attack arrested but no charges laid

After a local woman said a stranger grabbed her, threw her down in the bushes, pinned her down, and beat her, North Vancouver RCMP say a suspect has turned themselves into police.

Lisa Adams, who owns the dog walking company Nature Hounds, said she was out with five of her clients’ dogs on January 23 when a man attacked her.

She told Daily Hive she came across a couple while walking her dogs in McCartney Creek park on a trail when the woman said something to Adams.

She said she didn’t hear what it was, and replied “pardon?” That’s when the woman allegedly said, “Don’t ignore me, bitch. Put your f*cking dog on a leash.”

The licensed dog-walker was on an off-leash trail with fewer than the legal limit of six dogs.

The incident escalated when the dog walker pulled out her phone to film the interaction, however, she explained that when the man saw Adams’ phone, he allegedly turned around and swung at her.

That’s when Adams hit record, and, in a video of the incident, she’s heard saying “don’t f*cking touch me,” as the man raises his hands toward her.

The video Adams captures has since been shared widely online.

Adams reported the incident to the RCMP, which has since made an arrest.

Mounties say a suspect identified himself to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

“On February 11, that suspect was arrested for assault and subsequently released on conditions,” Mounties said.

Conditions include not contacting the victim and not being in the area the assault occurred.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

With files from Megan Devlin