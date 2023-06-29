Aritzia mandating office return raising fears for some employees

Many workplaces around Canada are still shifting between the hybrid model and a return to the office, and a Vancouver Aritzia employee is raising concerns about a mandate to return to the office due to its DTES location.

Aritzia’s office is located off Princess and Alexander streets in the Railtown district.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions at her job, shared some info with Daily Hive regarding the new work policy, which requires certain employees to return to the office at least three days a week.

We initially spoke to the anonymous Aritzia employee in May, when tensions were heightened in the Downtown Eastside following April’s decampment of Hastings Street.

“With the recent dissolving of encampments and increased violence, some employees have expressed fear of constantly going in the office,” the employee told Daily Hive.

“I have tried discussing this with my manager, but it never escalated further. I also know at least three other employees who have raised similar concerns, including one of my teammates who was chased down the block by a member of the DTES. I doubt that this is just one person.”

They added that they feel like their fears are being ignored.

“There is a return to office mandate with three days a week minimums, regardless of this expressed fear.”

The mandate only applies to some employees, as the anonymous source claims that it disproportionately impacts workers who walk through the area and “get accosted.”

They also suggested that the leadership team doesn’t “have the ability to see the effects of that as their compromise is providing more parking.”

We checked in with the employee this week, who told us there have been no changes to report.

Aritzia responds to safety concerns

An Aritzia representative has told Daily Hive they have several programs to help its employees feel safe, like the SafeWalk program.

The SafeWalk program is available seven days a week from 5:30 am to 9:30 pm. A statement from Aritzia’s Chief People and Culture Officer Karen Kwan explains how it works and touches on the added parking that the employee referred to.

“At our office, we have dedicated, on-site risk personnel who operate a safe-walk program to escort employees to and from their car or transit option of choice 16 hours per day, seven days per week, and we have expanded access to secure, on-site parking,” Kwan said.

The employee sent us a line from its internal page that references SafeWalk, which states, “There’s strength in numbers so come and go as a group. Consider it teamwork. Keep your head up, choose direct routes, and use our main entrances.”

Reflecting on it, the employee said, “Keeping my head up doesn’t erase any situation I’ve been in.”

Kwan’s statement adds, “Aritiza is deeply committed to ensuring the safety of our employees. We have been a member of the Railtown community for nearly 30 years. We play an active role in engaging local businesses to escalate communal safety issues to the Vancouver Police Department and local elected officials, and we work directly with local non-profit organizations to positively invest in the community.”

“We greatly value all employee feedback and take every opportunity to respond diligently to ensure we are meeting their needs in this area. We encourage any employees who have a concern to speak directly with a member of our People team, or report through our confidential hotline for support.”